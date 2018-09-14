Tulsa’s take on Arkansas State

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - We’re 2 days away from Arkansas State making the trip to Tulsa.
Like A-State, Tulsa is 1 and 1 this season.
Like the Red Wolves, the Golden Hurricane operate out of the spread offense. But Tulsa runs the rock to the tune of 231 yards per game. Their defense has multiple looks, and head coach Philip Montgomery feels they’ll be tested.
“They got a bunch of kids that have transferred in. They’re explosive at the receiver spot, they’re big at the receiver spot,” Montgomery said. “Their quarterback, everybody obviously knows who he is, and he has done an outstanding job of operating their system. Blake is always going to throw a wrinkle or two every game. Some type of new look, new play, new alignment. And then they do a good job running the football. They got a running back that’s very explosive. He’s not a tall guy, but he’s a guy that can definitely make plays."
Montgomery feels his squad will face a talented Red Wolves defense. “They got a few guys back. More importantly, schematically they make it tough on you. So they’re changing up their looks, defensive front. #39 (Dajon Emory) has already got a couple sacks. They can get pressure on your quarterback, and they’re going to make you earn things defensively. And that’s what you respect.”
Arkansas State faces Tulsa Saturday night at 6:00pm. The game will be televised on the CBS Sports Network.
