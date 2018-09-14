Watch Football Friday Night

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - The 25th season of Football Friday Night continues with games in Arkansas and Missouri. FFN airs at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and on the Region 8 News app.
FOOTBALL FRIDAY NIGHT - SEPTEMBER 14TH
Wynne at West Memphis (Game of the Week)
Jonesboro at LR Catholic
Paragould at Trumann
Mountain View at Harrisburg
Rivercrest at Osceola
Marion at Blytheville
Rector at Piggott
Walnut Ridge at Salem
Caruthersville at Kennett
West Plains at Kickapoo
