Watch Football Friday Night

By Chris Hudgison | September 14, 2018 at 4:24 PM CDT - Updated September 14 at 4:39 PM

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - The 25th season of Football Friday Night continues with games in Arkansas and Missouri. FFN airs at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and on the Region 8 News app.

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NIGHT - SEPTEMBER 14TH

Wynne at West Memphis (Game of the Week)

Jonesboro at LR Catholic

Paragould at Trumann

Mountain View at Harrisburg

Rivercrest at Osceola

Marion at Blytheville

Rector at Piggott

Walnut Ridge at Salem

Caruthersville at Kennett

West Plains at Kickapoo

