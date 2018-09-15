ARChoices algorithm fight continues

LITTLE ROCK, AR (KAIT) - ARChoices is at a standstill right now, pending a legislative decision.
A committee met Thursday to talk about whether or not the program should continue with the current algorithm.
The formula determines how many hours of home-based care an individual needs based on the categories they fall in.
Several clients, who rely on the program, went to the meeting to voice their concerns, emphasizing that total-care patients have been struggling with a cut in hours.
“You need at least hours a day, that’s the bare minimum. We’re not asking for 24/7 care, we’re just asking for the bare minimum, that’s just a third of the day is all we’re asking for,” said ARChoices client Bradley Ledgerwood.
The committee did recommend against approving the continuation of the current algorithm, but there are still two meetings planned before a final decision is made.
Until then, the current program is on hold.
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.