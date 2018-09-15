Bus driver saves choking student in Perryville, MO

PERRYVILLE, MO (KFVS) - Sucking on a piece of candy seems harmless, but it almost became deadly for a fourth grader in Perryville. Luckily, someone was there to save the day.
Cameron Bohnert was sucking on a mint while he was boarding the bus to go to Perryville Elementary School Monday when something went wrong.
“I went back to spit it out but when I inhaled air it got lodged in my throat," the 9-year-old said. “I was scared, and it was really uncomfortable"
The driver of the bus, Sandy Sauer, realized Cameron was choking because his face was turning blue and he couldn’t speak, so she started the Heimlich maneuver.
“He spit a little bit out and then he was good. He was breathing. His sister was sitting on the same seat with him keeping an eye on him,” Sauer said.
But Cameron says he still felt the mint in his throat, so a few of his classmates gave him some water to drink. Sauer radioed in and got the ‘OK’ to take Cameron directly to the school nurse.
Kimberley Weekly, Cameron’s mom, was relieved to hear that he was alright and arranged a ride home so her son could rest.
Weekly says she is grateful Sauer acted quickly to save her son.
“I feel like I owe her the world,” Weekley said. “If it wouldn't have been for her, he could possibly not be here right now, and that is one of the scariest thoughts and feelings a mother can ever have.”
Sauer is grateful she and other bus drivers get First Aid training every year and says she was prepared to handle the situation because of it.
"As a driver you get close to these kids,” she said. “They are not just a name or a number on a bus. They are your family and that is who you cover, that is who you take care of."
From here on out Cameron says he is avoiding hard candy.
“I don’t let my cousins eat the mints anymore either.”
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.