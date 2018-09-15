Cramer has 26 assists as A-State volleyball wins 6th straight game

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Arkansas State volleyball won their 6th straight game Saturday afternoon.
Julianna Cramer had 26 assists as the Red Wolves beat Jackson State in straight sets (25-15, 25-17, 25-22). A-State improves to 8-5 overall and captures the A-State Invitational title. It’s their first tournament win since 2015.
The Red Wolves will begin Sun Belt play at home next weekend. A-State hosts Troy Friday at 6:30pm and South Alabama Sunday at 12:00pm.
