D.A.R.E. program hosts trail run

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - The D.A.R.E. program hosted a 5K trail run at Craighead Forest Park in Jonesboro early Saturday morning.
People listened to music and ate hot dogs as they cheered on the runners.
D.A.R.E. Officer Jamie Seaborn explained the lack of a trail run event this year pushed them to organize it.
“So, we thought let's give them a trail run for the runners,” Officer Seaborn said. “There's a lot of mountain bikers out now so we kind of decided we'd do two events.”
The mountain bike ride started at 10 a.m. and was geared toward beginners.
If you want to be involved with the program, Officer Seaborn said you can email jseaborn@jonesboro.org or mracy@jonesboro.org.
You can also visit the Jonesboro Police Department and ask for them.
