Deer euthanized as officials stress safety

BRYANT, AR (KAIT/KARK) - An elderly Central Arkansas man who had a young deer show up at his home several months ago faced a difficult choice: give state wildlife officials the deer to be euthanized or face a fine.
However, state wildlife officials said this week that the decision to euthanize the deer was made based on state law and safety.
According to a report by Little Rock television station KARK, Tommy Powell of Bryant called the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission to find out how to get a fawn to his farm.
The young deer went to the 81-year-old man’s house alone and abandoned, KARK said, noting Powell took care of the animal.
State officials said it is illegal in the state of Arkansas to have a deer as a pet.
Randy Zellars, a spokesman for AGFC, told KARK that officials did not want to kill the deer.
“This is the last thing that anyone at the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission wants to do. Believe me,” Zellars told KARK.
Zellars also said there were also problems.
“It’s lost its fear of humans. It lost its fear of dogs, cats, other animals. And it lost its fear of cars and traffic and things like that,” Zellars said.
The agency also could not relocate the deer due to confirmed Chronic Wasting Disease due to the state’s deer population, KARK said.
Powell did not want to sign a paper handing over the deer to AGFC, but later signed it due to not wanting to face a fine or a judge.
However, Kody Freeman, who was in the area this week, said she thought the deer should have been released.
“You don’t kill something that you’re not going to eat. You just don’t,” Freeman told KARK.
