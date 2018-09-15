Local OEM director stresses preparedness during emergencies

PARAGOULD, AR (KAIT) - The devastating impact Hurricane Florence has left on the East Coast has local emergency coordinators questioning emergency preparedness.
Greene County Office of Emergency Management Coordinator Erik Wright believes residents in Region 8 need to prepare for natural disasters.
Wright said most people in our area aren’t prepared for natural disasters like they should be.
“Unlike having ample warning for a hurricane, natural disasters we experience don’t come with lengthy warning times like earthquakes, ice storms, tornadoes,” said Wright. “You need to be prepared now.”
In case of flash flooding, Wright said it’s important to have lifesaving equipment readily available like life jackets.
He said it’s important families and businesses have a well thought out emergency plan for earthquakes and tornadoes.
“It’s very important for everyone to have a plan and to practice that plan,” said Wright. “Specifically, businesses and families can have business and family specific emergency plans. Those types of things involve contact information, evacuation routes, having food and water storage along with personal products.”
You can visit the Greene County OEM website to get more information on how to properly prep your personal emergency disaster supply kit.
You can also find emergency disaster preparedness tips there too.
