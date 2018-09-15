Man convicted in aggravated assault case

BEEBE, AR (KAIT) - A Central Arkansas man was sentenced to prison this week in connection with attempting to rob people selling drugs earlier this year, according to a post on the Beebe Police Department’s Facebook page.
Julius Spencer Ball of Jacksonville was sentenced to 144 months in the Arkansas Department of Correction for criminal attempt to commit aggravated robbery, terroristic act and two counts of aggravated assault.
He was also ordered to pay $470 in fines.
The post noted that Beebe police arrested Ball after an investigation into an incident on West Kansas and Pear Streets on Jan. 28 due to gunshots being heard.
Police later pulled over a vehicle and questioned Ball and two other people in the case. Officers found a 45-caliber handgun, as well as spent shell casings in the vehicle, plus noticed the smell of marijuana in the vehicle, the post noted.
Police then spoke with Ball.
“In the interview, Ball stated the three came to Beebe under the guise of purchasing some marijuana, but in fact they were planning on robbing the people who were selling the drugs. When the subject was unable to provide them with the drugs, they became angry and left the area but they later returned and fired at least nine shots at two men standing on the front porch,” the post noted.
The men were standing on the front porch of the house in the 1300 block of West Kansas Street, police said.
No one was hurt but police found several bullet fragments and holes near the front door of the house, the post noted.
