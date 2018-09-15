Newport awards Lt. Patrick Weatherford Hero award

NEWPORT, AR (KAIT) - Newport High School held its third annual Heroes Appreciation Night at their home opener Friday night.
Fire, EMS and military were all honored in a pregame ceremony.
Newport's booster club started heroes appreciation nights as a way to show respect for those in uniform.
And the hero night meant so much more to the Greyhounds as they presented the first Lt. Patrick Weatherford Hero award.
Men and women from several different law enforcement agencies, first responders, and military all lined up on the field for the ceremony.
Captain Ricky Morales with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said having the award to remember Weatherford means to Newport .
“He would always go above and beyond for you, and now to be able to do that for Patrick, it’s pretty awesome.” said Morales.
The Lt. Weatherford Hero award was presented during halftime.
Newport Elementary School students handed out letters and cards to every person in uniform.
And the award was presented by Patrick’s wife, Kristen, to Derrick Ratliffe.
Ratliffe is a part-time Newport police officer and firefighter.
He told Region 8 News that receiving the award was a surprise he was honored to receive.
