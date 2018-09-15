Peggy the puppy awaits forever home

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Very few Mid-Day guests fall asleep before their moment on-the-air. But when the guest is a growing puppy, well anything can happen and it’s okay.
“Peggy is a mixed hound,” Norman Stafford, NEAHS volunteer said. “She is more than a little hound dog. She’s very friendly. She’s a little tired right now. She’s just under 3 months old. She gets along very well with other dogs and children. She is friendly and likes to cuddle.”
“Peggy is nothing but pure sweetness,” Kelly Ford, NEAHS office manager said. “She’s got a huge heart and has got a great personality. We do not know how big she’s going to get since being a Hound Mix.”
Stafford elaborated on the current crisis at the Northeast Arkansas Humane Society.
“It’s full,” Stafford said of the shelter. “They’re not accepting other animals at this time.”
One way people can help the shelter at this crisis time is to help with fundraisers like “Pints for Paws” scheduled for Thursday, September 20 at Skinny J’s.
The event highlights current needs at the shelter and participants can make specific donations to fulfill those needs.
If you would like to adopt Peggy or any of her siblings, contact NEAHS at 870-932-5185.
