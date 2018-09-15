Red Wolves Raw: David Rehr after 9/15 win

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Red Wolves Raw is extensive KAIT A-State interviews and press conferences
Arkansas State volleyball won their 6th straight game Saturday afternoon. I caught up with head coach David Rehr after the straight set victory over Jackson State.
See what he said about the streak and beginning Sun Belt play next week.
If the video above doesn’t work, you can watch it here: http://www.kait8.com/video/2018/09/15/red-wolves-raw-david-rehr-after-win/
