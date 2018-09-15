Report: Jonesboro area income sees major boost

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - The Jonesboro region saw the 4th highest jump in the nation in 2017 when it comes to median household income growth, an area economic development group said Friday.
According to a media release from Jonesboro Unlimited, the Jonesboro Metropolitan Statistical Area had a 15.1% increase over the same period in 2016.
The numbers are based on Census Bureau figures from the American Community Survey for the region, which covers Craighead and Poinsett counties.
The region had a median household income of $48,929, which is nearly $3,000 higher than the state average.
Mark Young, who is the president and CEO for the group, said the numbers were big for the region.
“This is exciting news for our exciting city. We have seen tremendous job growth in Jonesboro Unlimited’s targeted industries: agribusiness, healthcare, logistics, manufacturing and professional services in the past year. The fact that household incomes are rising and these industries are hiring is no coincidence,” Young said.
The survey also showed several other items.
They include a drop in the unemployment rate in the region from 9.1% in 2016 to 4.3% in 2017; a nearly five percent increase (from 8.0% to 12.8%) the percentage of people making $100,000 to $149,999; a 2.6% increase (17.5 to 20.1%) the percentage of people making $50,000 to $74,999; and a 3.4% increase in the percentage of people (87.8% to 91.2%) who are employed with health insurance coverage.
