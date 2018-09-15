Report: Quapaw House working on agreement for assets of Preferred Family Healthcare

HOT SPRINGS, AR (KAIT) - A Central Arkansas rehabilitation and behavioral health facility is working on an agreement to acquire the assets of Preferred Family Healthcare in Arkansas, officials said in a media release Friday night.
Quapaw House, Inc., which is based in Hot Springs, said in the statement that they are currently finalizing the agreement with the company.
Preferred Family Healthcare is scheduled to end its programs in the state on Oct. 12, officials said this week, including a facility in Searcy.
However, Casey Bright, the CEO with Quapaw House said in a statement Quapaw House is working to retain as many PFH staff members as possible and will immediately begin to extend offers to other employees.
“The PFH staff who choose to accept offers will transfer into the QHI organizational structure once a final agreement is reached,” Bright said Friday. “The goal is for QHI to begin operating these assets on or around Oct. 12. QHI will continue operations in the same manner as PFH is now doing and as it has been doing in the past until an integration plan is developed. We are working to reach a final agreement that will allow QHI to purchase PFH assets. By doing so, we hope to continue providing quality services to the current PFH clientele, and for the dedicated PFH staff to join the QHI team.”
Officials with Preferred Family Healthcare also released a statement Friday as part of the deal.
“When PFH notified the Arkansas Department of Human Services (DHS) of our intent to cease operations in Arkansas, we committed to them as well as our employees and clients that we would continue to work toward a smooth transition for all involved,” the statement read. “We were pleased when QHI reached out this week and while we are continuing with our plan, look forward to finalizing ongoing discussions toward an agreement to acquire our assets.”
