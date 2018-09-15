Sheriff: One in custody after shooting

BATESVILLE, AR (KAIT) -A man was in custody awaiting formal charges in connection with a shooting early Saturday in Independence County, Sheriff Shawn Stephens said.
Independence County deputies went to a home in Sulphur Rock around 6 a.m. Sept. 15 after getting a call about a gunshot report. Stephens said the victim, whose name was not released, was taken to White River Medical Center in Batesville to undergo treatment.
Authorities are also not releasing the name of the suspect in the shooting at this time, pending formal charges, Stephens said.
However, Stephens noted he expects the suspect to appear in court Monday for a probable cause hearing in the case.
