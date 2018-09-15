Touch-A-Truck raises money for cancer support group

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Children played around with life-sized monster trucks, fire trucks and tow trucks at Touch-A-Truck in Jonesboro on Saturday.
Families swarmed the NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital to learn about each vehicle.
Nettleton school students Emily Herron and Abby Sims helped organize the event.
Sims said they always expect the 4th annual event to be bigger and greater each year.
“This year we planned everyone to come here and it's a big impact to the community,” Sims said.
Admission was $5 per person, $20 for a family, and children under 2 got in free.
Proceeds benefited HopeCircle, a cancer support center located on the NEA Baptist Hospital campus.
It provides a community of hope and support, free of charge, for families living with a life-changing illness.
“They are our biggest partners with this,” Emily Herron said. “All the proceeds from this event go to Hope Circle. We just wanted to raise money for them but also give a good time for the kids.”
Two helicopters including the hospital wing also landed on the NEA Baptist campus on Saturday and showed kids how the helicopter works.
Sims and Herron said if you want to work with them in a future event, you can contact the Nettleton High School’s Facebook page.
