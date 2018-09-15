Unique cars line up Abbey Road during the Beatles at the Ridge Festival

Different types of cars competed in an auto show Saturday during the Beatles at the Ridge Festival.
By Jorge Quiquivix | September 15, 2018 at 5:42 PM CDT - Updated September 15 at 5:42 PM

WALNUT RIDGE, AR (KAIT) - A variety of vehicles lined up Abbey Road in Walnut Ridge Saturday for an auto show.

It’s just one of many events at The Beatles at the Ridge Festival this weekend.

The classic division was one of three in the auto show on Saturday.
The festival has always had an auto show and used to only bring certain types of vehicles, but it opened to all vehicles recently.

Jon Walter from the festival committee said making it inclusive helped them attract more people.

“The kids love it. The adults love it. They walk around and say, "oh I used to have this car," Walter said.

The auto show differs from others because anyone at the festival had a chance to vote on their favorite car.

Walter said a 1939 Chevy from Rick McDonigal won the antique division. Meanwhile, people chose Terry Mashburn’s 1967 Ford Mustang to win the classic division.

Kevin Johnson’s 2013 Jeep Wrangler took the prize for his late model division.

Children got to paint their face or arms at the festival and this boy got an emblem from the DC character, The Flash.
Kids also got a chance to get their face or arm painted on Saturday while families listened to a number of musical acts.

