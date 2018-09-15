Unique cars line up Abbey Road during the Beatles at the Ridge Festival

WALNUT RIDGE, AR (KAIT) - A variety of vehicles lined up Abbey Road in Walnut Ridge Saturday for an auto show.
It’s just one of many events at The Beatles at the Ridge Festival this weekend.
The festival has always had an auto show and used to only bring certain types of vehicles, but it opened to all vehicles recently.
Jon Walter from the festival committee said making it inclusive helped them attract more people.
“The kids love it. The adults love it. They walk around and say, "oh I used to have this car," Walter said.
The auto show differs from others because anyone at the festival had a chance to vote on their favorite car.
Walter said a 1939 Chevy from Rick McDonigal won the antique division. Meanwhile, people chose Terry Mashburn’s 1967 Ford Mustang to win the classic division.
Kevin Johnson’s 2013 Jeep Wrangler took the prize for his late model division.
Kids also got a chance to get their face or arm painted on Saturday while families listened to a number of musical acts.
