Wilson Family home to be reimagined as Delta School High School

WILSON, AR (KAIT) - A key part of the history of Mississippi County will serve as the new location of the high school program for the Delta School.
Wildwood Mansion, which served as the home for the Wilson family for many years, will be reimagined as the school.
A makers' studio and an educational garden is a part of the program.
Officials announced the plan Friday night during an event in Wilson.
According to the school’s website, the school was founded in 2014 by the Gaylon Lawrence Jr. family, the Lawrence Group, the Wilson Education Foundation and several area cotton farmers.
The school moved to the Wilson family home in 2015 and a 23-acre campus, the website noted.
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.