ASP: One dead, one injured in Independence County crash

BATESVILLE, AR (KAIT) - A Lonoke County woman was killed and another person was injured Saturday in a two-vehicle crash in Independence County, according to the Arkansas State Police.
Kristie M. Talley of Cabot was a passenger on a 2014 Harley Davidson motorcycle going south on Highway 167 at Bowman Lane when the crash happened.
According to a preliminary fatal crash summary, a 2006 Dodge Durango was pulling out of a private driveway around 1 p.m. Sept. 15.
“While attempting to make a left turn (northbound), it was struck in the driver’s side by V2 (the motorcycle),” the report noted.
The driver of the motorcycle was taken to an area hospital for treatment, ASP said.
The weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash.
