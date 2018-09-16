Church prepares for NEA District Fair

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - With the Northeast Arkansas District Fair kicking off Monday, Nettleton Baptist Church has prepared for the event.
The church has owned the property the fair operates on for three years.
Preparations for the fair has remained the same for the church this year. The church prepared the grounds and made room for the exhibits.
“We empty up this end of the building where the fair exhibits are,” Nettleton Baptist Church Sr. Pastor Stan Ballard said. “And we move some chairs here and there and open up some room so the fair manager and those who work with him can have a place to work.”
Ballard said there is a good relationship between the church and fair officials.
The church is beginning to grow and use more of the areas the fair uses, but Ballard said that during the week of the fair, the church has committed to accommodating the fair.
The NEA District Fair is not the only event that takes place at the church. Ballard said there are other events in the barns during the year.
“So we know how to get the barns ready and then they come in and do some preparations as well, but it has all worked out very well,” Ballard said.
Ballard said the fair gives the church the opportunity to interact and minister to the public.
“ Last year, there were anywhere between 45,000 and 50,000 people, that attended the fair. So we try and touch the lives of as many people as possible even if it is to give a bottle of cold water,” Ballard said.
The Wednesday night services at Nettleton Baptist Church are canceled, but members will be out ministering and interacting with the public.
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.