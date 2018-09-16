Report: Jonesboro resident killed in Nashville vehicle/pedestrian crash

“A witness to the carjacking pursued the Kia at a high rate of speed on I-40 and called the police. A Central Precinct officer located the Kia a short time later and initiated a pursuit that officials said lasted less than a minute,” the report from WSMV noted. “At the corner of 1st Avenue North and Gay Street, the teenager attempted to turn left but struck the curb and spun out, traveling across Gay Street and up on the sidewalk.”