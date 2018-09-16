Report: Jonesboro resident killed in Nashville vehicle/pedestrian crash

NASHVILLE, TENN. (KAIT/WSMV) - A Jonesboro resident was killed and a 17-year-old was in custody Sunday after a vehicle/pedestrian crash in Tennessee’s capital city.
According to a report from Nashville television WSMV, Corey J. Taylor of Jonesboro was killed after the crash Sunday morning.
Metro Nashville Police told the television station that the 17-year-old stole a 2012 Kia from someone on Peach Creek Crescent off Stewarts Ferry Pike around midnight.
“A witness to the carjacking pursued the Kia at a high rate of speed on I-40 and called the police. A Central Precinct officer located the Kia a short time later and initiated a pursuit that officials said lasted less than a minute,” the report from WSMV noted. “At the corner of 1st Avenue North and Gay Street, the teenager attempted to turn left but struck the curb and spun out, traveling across Gay Street and up on the sidewalk.”
The Kia then hit Taylor, who died at the scene, WSMV reported.
The 17-year-old, whose name was not released, took off running with a gun in his hand then jumped down an embankment near the Cumberland River, WSMV reported.
Police later searched the area and found the teen, who was taken to an area hospital due to injuries, around 5:30 a.m.
The teenager is expected to face vehicular homicide by recklessness and other charges in connection with the case, WSMV reported.
