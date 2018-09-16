Vote for the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (Sept. 14)

The fourth week of high school football is in the ledger. An Arkansas tradition continues: The Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week.
Watch the nominees here.
West Memphis (Latavian Thomas 50 yd TD)
Our first nominee is from the Game of the Week. Latavian Thomas gave West Memphis the lead with a 50 yard touchdown. The Blue Devils beat Wynne 21-0 to start the season 3-0.
Harrisburg (Tayeshaun Warren delivers truck for TD)
Nominee number 2 is Harrisburg. Tayeshaun Warren delivered the biggest truck in Poinsett County. He turned a 4th down to a touchdown, Hornets beat Mountain View 28-0 to improve to 2-1.
Piggott (Sky Wright TD)
Our final nominee is Piggott. Sky Wright gets them on the board with a 25 yard touchdown, Mohawks scalp Rector 52 - nothing in a Clay County clash.
VOTE FOR THE YARNELL’S SWEETEST PLAY OF THE WEEK
App users vote here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/S8272KM
Voting ends Tuesday at 8:00pm. Chris will announce the winner Tuesday in the 10:00pm sportscast. Yarnell’s will deliver ice cream to the winning school.
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.