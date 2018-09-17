A Better Region 8: Hurricane Florence relief efforts

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Hurricane Florence was every bit the storm meteorologists forecasted before it made landfall.
The storm has already claimed lives, caused wind damage, and still - at this moment - flooding homes and businesses.
Hundreds of thousands of people are without power. Linemen from right here in Region 8 are in the Carolinas working to restore electricity.
It will take years to recover, but right now, storm victims need food, shelter, and clothing.
We can help.
The easiest and most beneficial way is to give money to verified relief agencies.
The American Red Cross and The United Way are two of the largest on that list.
For immediate help to storm victims, donate to the Red Cross. Call 1-800-Red-Cross or "RED CROSS" to 90999 to donate $10. Google is matching the first $1 million.
For donations for longer-term rebuilding, there's The United Way. To give, go to unitedway.org.
Again, there are other organizations. Just make sure you know where your money is going.
Charitynavigator.org is a great place to verify non-profit groups.
We know the devastation storms, and flooding can do. We've always been there for our neighbors.
Let’s help our fellow Americans. It’ll make this a Better Region 8.
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.