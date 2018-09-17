Caraway buying water after finding issue with well

CARAWAY, AR (KAIT) - The town of Caraway is having to buy water after finding an issue with their well.
According to Caraway Mayor Berry Riley - the town’s water well is out of commission after crews spotted a hole in the piping 700 feet down.
Riley told Region 8 News they are currently looking into different options to purchase a new well, which is expected to cost roughly $1.2 million.
The hope is to make a purchase that keeps the cost of water as cheap as possible for customers.
Meanwhile, Buffalo Island Water District is feeding water to Caraway.
Caraway is paying for the water they use.
