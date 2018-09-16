Reward offered in investigation of horse shooting in Chaffee, MO

CHAFFEE, MO (KFVS) - Scott County Sheriff’s Office is investigating some horses that were shot on County Road 227 on Saturday, Sept. 15.
Sheriff Wes Drury said one horse was injured bad enough that it had to be put down.
The owner said the other horse, Roanie, suffered 3 gunshots but is doing fine.
Scott County Sheriff Sgt. Garrett Cook said as of this point they are still looking for the person(s) responsible for shooting the horses.
Cook said the evidence points to it being a drive by shooting.
Deputies were out on the property on Monday, Sept. 17 with metal detectors looking for bullet casings.
Cook said a small caliber gun was used and deputies have recovered some bullet fragments.
A reward of $1,000 is being offered for the arrest and conviction of whomever is responsible for the shooting of these horses.
They encourage anyone that has any information to call them at 573-471-3530.
