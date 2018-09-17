Kavanaugh discussions come to Missouri

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Tensions continue on both sides as Supreme Court hearings ended this week. Democrats and Republicans are arguing over the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh.
The nomination of Kavanaugh has put Democrats in red states, like Senator Claire McCaskill, in a tough spot. This is during the same time McCaskill is fighting for her seat in the senate against her opponent — current Attorney General Josh Hawley.
Both candidates have made tour stops in Missouri as a part of their campaign, discussing major hot topic issues as well as the nomination of Kavanaugh.
Both Democrats and Republicans have met with Kavanaugh, including McCaskill. However, she has refused disclose Kavanaugh’s answers or her opinion of him.
Hawley has made his support of Kavanaugh known and he said in an interview on Fox & Friends that McCaskill needs to speak up.
“Claire McCaskill ought to quit hiding, come out right now and say she’s gonna support him and then stand up for her party and challenge them to support him also. That would be leadership,” Hawley said.
Even without McCaskill, Kavanaugh may get the support from the other 51 Republican Senators who don’t appear to be wavering.
A final decision on Kavanaugh is expected at the end of September.
