Monday’s GMR8 Foxhole with Trey & Jim

Girl sets hugging world record

By Region 8 Newsdesk | September 17, 2018 at 8:11 AM CDT - Updated September 17 at 8:11 AM

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KAIT/NBC) - Another fabulous day in the Foxhole to start the week.

Bryan, Justin and the Foxhole guys talk some college football with A-State getting a big road win over Tulsa on Saturday.

And we have a feel good story to start your week.

11-year-old Grace Roberts set a “hugging” world record in our nation’s capitol over the weekend.

She hugged 103 people in 55 seconds, setting the world record for most hugs in a minute.

Grace was inspired to give out the friendly hugs by her brother Noah, who is battling cancer.

A little bit of kindness and a hug and smile can go a long way in brightening someone’s day.

