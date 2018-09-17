Monday’s GMR8 Foxhole with Trey & Jim

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KAIT/NBC) - Another fabulous day in the Foxhole to start the week.
Bryan, Justin and the Foxhole guys talk some college football with A-State getting a big road win over Tulsa on Saturday.
And we have a feel good story to start your week.
11-year-old Grace Roberts set a “hugging” world record in our nation’s capitol over the weekend.
She hugged 103 people in 55 seconds, setting the world record for most hugs in a minute.
Grace was inspired to give out the friendly hugs by her brother Noah, who is battling cancer.
A little bit of kindness and a hug and smile can go a long way in brightening someone’s day.
