Nettleton honors Constitution Day with U.S. Congressman

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - On Sept. 17, 1787 the Constitution was signed in Pennsylvania.
Nettleton students kicked off Constitution Week with a first-hand experience with a real-life U.S. Congressman.
It was all put together by Nettleton's new STEAM program at the middle school.
The choir sang songs that celebrated the virtues of everyday life in America. The band played tunes that stir our hearts.
Students were curious about America’s beginnings and what it takes to run the country.
Representative Rick Crawford was on-hand to answer questions about our founding fathers and the Constitution.
“Knowing that it works and imparting that lesson to them that for 231 years this has worked,” Crawford said. “It's not perfect, we've amended it 27 times, because it wasn't perfect. We have an opportunity to improve it.”
Crawford says the U.S. Constitution is the oldest governing document in the world, in the youngest country in the world.
He hopes to develop habits of citizenship in a new generation of Americans.
