Newport girl recovering from shooting, no suspects in case

NEWPORT, AR (KAIT) - A Newport juvenile girl is recovering from a shooting on Sunday afternoon.
According to a news release from Newport police, officers received a call just before 3:30 p.m. that somebody had been shot in the 200-block of Calhoun Circle.
They found the juvenile girl in a bedroom with an apparent gunshot wound to an extremity.
She was taken by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment.
Police didn’t release any other information about the shooting.
The investigation remains open and there are no suspects at this time.
If anyone has any information, they are urged to call Newport police at 870-523-2721.
The news release states that all calls will remain confidential.
