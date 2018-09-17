Paragould woman accused of stealing, cashing lottery tickets

PARAGOULD, AR (KAIT) - A woman faces a felony fraud charge after police say she stole lottery tickets from her place of employment and cashed them in.
Paragould police officers arrested Margaret L. Price, 32, on Friday on suspicion of lottery fraud.
According to court documents, while employed at Jordan’s Kwik Stop #23, 324 West Northend Ave., Price took lottery scratch-off tickets from the dispenser without paying for them.
Price would then “scratch off the tickets and cash in the winning tickets,” the affidavit stated.
On Friday, a judge found probable cause to arrest her and set her bond at $5,000.
