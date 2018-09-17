QB Drew Brees happy with last second win

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees is happy to get the team’s first win of the season and hopes it will give the team more confidence as they move forward.
The Cleveland Browns, who have not won a game since 2016, gave the Saints a challenge until the final whistle.
"A lot of different pieces of that team for this year to last year I’m not sure what happened last year. I just now when I turn on the film, I see Aa team that’s going to win games,” Brees said. “I think they’ve got some talent it on offense I know they have ton on defense. They played us tough. We had some opportunities and we didn’t take advantage of.”
Brees and the Saints were coming off a 40-point scoring output against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but could only manage three points through the first three quarters.
“I feel like we left a lot of points out there more so that I can remember from us as an offense. We’re walking away from this happy we got the win, happy we got the first one of the season kind of breaking the seal. Happy we came together as a team to get it done at the end but a huge sense of urgency for our improvement now as we move onto next week," Brees said.
