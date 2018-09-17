Sept. 17 GMR8 Update: Deadly shooting; police officers suspended

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Here’s a look at what’s making news and weather headlines this Monday, Sept. 17, 2018.
Today’s forecast: High pressure will keep conditions dry over the next several days.
Temperatures will be several degrees warmer than normal for mid- to late-September.
Daily highs will be in the 90s, with heat index values in the mid- to upper-90s.
Trending this morning:
Deadly shooting: One person is dead following a shooting Sunday night near Bono Lake.
Police officers suspended: The Caraway police chief suspended two officers Sunday night after they reportedly administered breathalyzer tests to 25 teens without changing the tube.
Florence dumping rain: As it moves north, Tropical Depression Florence continues to dump rain on North and South Carolina in already-flooded areas, where 17 deaths have been reported.
