Sept. 17 GMR8 Update: Deadly shooting; police officers suspended
By Region 8 Newsdesk | September 17, 2018 at 5:45 AM CDT - Updated September 17 at 5:45 AM

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Here’s a look at what’s making news and weather headlines this Monday, Sept. 17, 2018.

Today’s forecast: High pressure will keep conditions dry over the next several days.

Temperatures will be several degrees warmer than normal for mid- to late-September.

Daily highs will be in the 90s, with heat index values in the mid- to upper-90s.

Trending this morning:

Deadly shooting: One person is dead following a shooting Sunday night near Bono Lake.

Police officers suspended: The Caraway police chief suspended two officers Sunday night after they reportedly administered breathalyzer tests to 25 teens without changing the tube.

Florence dumping rain: As it moves north, Tropical Depression Florence continues to dump rain on North and South Carolina in already-flooded areas, where 17 deaths have been reported.

