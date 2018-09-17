Temporary lane closures expected with bridge inspections

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Starting Tuesday, road crews will shut down lanes of traffic to inspect the Mississippi River Bridge.
The Arkansas Department of Transportation announced Monday a routine bridge inspection would require temporary lane closures on the Interstate 40 bridge between West Memphis and Memphis, TN.
Weather permitting, crews will close the outside westbound lane from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, Sept. 18-19.
They will close the eastbound lane from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, Sept. 19-20.
Drivers should expect delays and exercise caution when traveling through the work zone.
For more information, visit IDriveArkansas.com or ArDOT.gov.
