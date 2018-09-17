Welding classes now offered to Izard County Consolidated students

IZARD COUNTY, AR (KAIT) - Students at Izard County Consolidated schools can now take welding courses.
The new program is offered through a partnership with Northcentral Arkansas Education Cooperative and Ozarka College.
Students are able to take several different classes, including Sheilded Metal Arc Welding I and II, Gas Metal Arc Welding I and II, Gas Tunsten Arc Welding I and II, and Pipe Welding and Fabrication I and II.
The courses allow the students to earn college credits and a certificate for each they complete.
They will also have the opportunity to take the American Welding Society certifications as they finish the classes.
Students will also be able to go to work after finishing the courses in the type of welding they choose.
