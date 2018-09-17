Woman arrested on drug trafficking charges following domestic dispute

KENNETT, MO (KAIT) - Police investigating a domestic disturbance arrested a woman after they reported finding a large amount of synthetic marijuana, meth, and cocaine along with two firearms inside her home.
Just before noon Thursday, Sept. 13, Kennett police responded to a domestic violence incident in the 900-block of Louis Street.
When they arrived, according to a social media post on Monday, officers “noted a strong odor of marijuana.”
After receiving consent to search the home, officers “observed the tenant attempting to conceal a large bag of what appeared to be synthetic marijuana, as well as another large amount of what appeared to be synthetic marijuana spread out on a tray and still in the drying stage.”
Officers detained the tenant and, because there was a 4-month-old child in the home, contacted the Dunklin County Juvenile Office and the Missouri Division of Children’s Services.
Police then applied for and obtained a search warrant. During their search, according to the post, officers found large amounts of synthetic marijuana and methamphetamine, along with an undisclosed amount of marijuana and cocaine. They also reported finding two firearms.
Officers arrested 23-year-old Taja Rena Welton of Kennett on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute, endangering the welfare of a child, and unlawful use of a weapon.
She’s being held in the Dunklin County Justice Center awaiting the filing of formal charges.
The child was turned over to Children’s Services.
The investigation, according to KPD, is ongoing and more arrests are expected.
