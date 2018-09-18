A-State eager for more as UNLV comes to town

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Arkansas State head football coach Blake Anderson has his team in position to have one of their best starts in program history. The Red Wolves defeated Tulsa Saturday to improve to 2-1 for the first time since 2013. It was also their first non-conference road win since 2008. This weekend they will seek to start 3-1 for the first time since 2008. Anderson spoke to the media on Monday during his weekly press conference. The following is part of that conversation.