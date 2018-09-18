ABC fines businesses for being open late, not cooperating with police

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - The Alcoholic Beverage Control board fined two area businesses and placed them on probation for not cooperating with local police.
During last week’s meeting in Little Rock, the ABC board fined Roy’s First and Last Chance, 2908 Linwood Dr. in Paragould, $750 and placed it on 60 days probation for being open past legal operating hours and failing to cooperate with a member of the Paragould Police Department.
The Duck Blind, 1325 North St. Louis St. in Batesville was also fined $1,000 and placed on 120 days probation, according to the Department of Finance and Administration website, for failing to cooperate with law enforcement.
Other area businesses fined and placed on probation during the meeting:
- Cheddar’s Casual Café, 2123 Red Wolf Blvd. in Jonesboro-Fined $500, 60 days probation for furnishing alcoholic beverages to a minor
- Longhorn Steakhouse, 2626 Red Wolf Blvd. in Jonesboro-Fined $500, 60 days probation for furnishing alcoholic beverages to a minor
- Papito’s Loco Mexican Dining, 4407 E. Johnson in Jonesboro-Fined $500, 60 days probation for furnishing alcoholic beverages to a minor
- Hot Stone, 2079 Cross County Bank Blvd. in Wynne-Fined $1,000; 60 days probation for furnishing alcoholic beverages to a minor
- Flash Market #177, 1305 East Main St. in Blytheville-Fined $500, 60 days probation for selling to a minor
- Jordan Beauty and Mart, 381 North Hollywood in Blytheville-Fined $500, 60 days probation for selling to a minor
