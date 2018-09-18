Adult vaccinations to be given in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - The Univeristy of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Schmeiding Caregiver Training Program is working with Walgreens to provide adult vaccinations on Sept. 28 in at the UAMS Center of Aging - Northeast.
According to a release, adult vaccinations for flu and pneumonia will be administered from 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. at the center at 303 E. Matthews.
A TDap (tetanus, diphtheria, and whooping cough) booster vaccine as well as a vaccine for shingles will be offered.
The release adds that anyone interested in receiving a vaccination should bring their insurance card for billing.
Free parking and refreshments will be available.
