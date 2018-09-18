Arkansas governor’s nephew pleads not guilty to charges

FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2015 file photo, state Sen. Jeremy Hutchinson, R-Benton, speaks at a legislative subcommittee meeting at the state Capitol in Little Rock, Ark. The Arkansas lawmaker and nephew of the state's Republican governor has been indicted and accused of spending thousands of dollars in campaign funds on personal expenses, including a Caribbean cruise, school tuition payments and groceries. Federal prosecutors on Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, announced that Hutchinson was charged with eight counts of wire fraud and four counts of filing false tax returns for what they called a scheme to steal campaign funds then falsify campaign finance reports and tax filings. Hutchinson is scheduled to appear before a federal judge on September 18. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston, File) (Danny Johnston)