FAYETTEVILLE, AR (KAIT) - The Arkansas Razorbacks have now loss two games in a row after a 44-17 defeat over the weekend against North Texas. The Hogs are 1-2 for the second straight season and head coach Chad Morris and his team are once again trying to regroup as they travel to battle with #9 Auburn on Saturday. Morris spoke to the media on Monday. Here is part of that conversation.