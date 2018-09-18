City addressing fire flow issues for new buildings

BLYTHEVILLE, AR (KAIT) - An analysis on all of the fire hydrants in one Region 8 city revealed some growing pains, and the city is now trying to figure out how to fix them for years to come.
The problem area is on the outskirts of the city of Blytheville where the water pressure isn't sufficient enough for fire prevention. That part of town is also where two new large building are supposed to be built.
The new justice complex and a new KIPP Delta gym will be built on Division Street.
The problem is the water pressure that far on the outskirts of town isn't strong enough to support new buildings.
Chief Finance Officer John Callens said it's something several growing cities deal with.
Now Blytheville is conducting a study to figure out how to fix it for right now and for future growth.
"If at some point we want to carry that line out, if someone comes in and builds something or brings in a plant or something like that, we'll have adequate flow and pressure for them also," Callens said. "So it's not only taking care of what we're currently looking at building, it's looking to the future and handling expected needs later."
The fix is a larger water line, but the city has tasked an engineer with exactly how much larger of a pipe they will need.
The estimated cost on the project is anywhere from $800,000 to $1 million, which comes straight out of the operating revenue from the water department.
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.