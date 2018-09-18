City employee accused of stealing public funds

BRIARCLIFF, AR (KAIT) - A city employee faces felony charges after investigators say she admitted to stealing public funds.
Baxter County sheriff’s deputies arrested Teri Jean Buege, 40, of Mountain Home on suspicion of forgery and theft of property.
Her arrest came after the sheriff’s office received a complaint from the Briarcliff City Treasurer alleging Buege had stolen money from the city’s water department. Buege, according to a news release Tuesday, had already been terminated from her employment with the city when the alleged theft was reported.
She’s accused of taking approximately $1,327.87 from the Briarcliff Water Department account between Dec. 1, 2017 and July 3, 2018.
“These included several deposits for which cash was missing, cash payments received but not recorded or deposited, at least one forged check, and the falsification of city records,” Sheriff John Montgomery stated.
During an Aug. 15 interview with investigators, Buege reportedly “admitted to all of the allegations made against her.”
Detectives requested and received a warrant for her arrest. They booked her into the Baxter County Detention Center on Monday, Sept. 17. She was released later after posting a $7,500 bond. Buege is due in circuit court on Sept. 27.
