City that was considered a food desert, getting new supermarket

OSCEOLA, AR (KAIT) - Osceola has been considered a food desert since the Food Giant supermarket closed back in January, but it won’t be for much longer.
Hometown Supermarket Incorporated is now planning to come to Osceola.
City council voted Monday night to allow a grant for investors planning to redevelop the old building.
Money from the grant will be used to renovate the building and make it more energy efficient to hopefully sustain the new supermarket well into the future.
"This is the number one concern in the community right now," Mayor Dickie Kennemore said. "And they're saying are we getting a new supermarket, can we get a new supermarket, we need a new supermarket, and yes, thank God, we got one."
The city will give the supermarket $75,000 each year that the conditions are met, including employing 20 people that live in Osceola, buying power from Osceola Power and Light, and making their projected $3 million in sales.
Construction is supposed to start the beginning of October, and the supermarket could open as early as the first week of November.
