Crash involving semi and combine ties-up traffic in Stoddard Co., MO

STODDARD COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - A crash involving a semi-tractor trailer and a combine is tying up traffic in Stoddard County, Missouri.
The crash happened on U.S. 60 about nine-miles East of Dexter around 11:42 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 18.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MHP) tells us traffic on westbound 60 will be blocked for an undetermined amount of time as workers clear the crash site.
Traffic is being diverted onto Route AH to MO 114 to MO 153 to 60.
Shortly after the crash, Stoddard County Sheriff’s deputies directed traffic around the debris.
Viewers told us traffic was brought to a crawl.
The only injury reported was to someone’s hand.
The cause of the crash is unclear at this time.
