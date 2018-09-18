Former Rivercrest Jr. High RN charged with sexual indecency with a juvenile

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - A former Rivercrest school RN is involved in a case of sexual indecency with a child.
Allyson Smith, 27, is being charged for sexual indecency with a child and sexual assault 4th degree.
On August 7, Jonesboro Police got a report about an incident involving a juvenile and adult having consensual sex.
The complainant said the incident happened July 27, when the juvenile was staying at his grandparents house.
Smith had been staying with the family on that night.
The complainant, the juvenile’s mother, provided text messages to JPD after she confronted Smith about the incident.
Smith states in the messages she “messed up,” “it didn’t happen at my house,” “I didn’t just go up to (juvenile) and ask him to sleep with me.”
She also states “I just let it get way out of control,” and “that’s the only time is has happened.”
The mom also wrote a witness statement after a phone call with Smith, in which she confessed to the juvenile’s mom, including details about oral sex and sexual intercourse with the juvenile.
The juvenile also gave a statement to the Arkansas State Police Crime Against Children investigator, stating that Smith had been messaging him for a while and had pre-planned the sexual encounter.
According to the juvenile, Smith had messaged him earlier on July 27 and told him she wanted to have sex with him that evening.
Smith was employed at Rivercrest Jr. High as an RN when the incident occured. She resigned from her position in mid-August.
The school had no comment.
Smith’s next court date is set for October 26, 2018.
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.