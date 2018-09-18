GMR8 Update: Shooting suspect identified; warm & dry forecast

GMR8 Update: Shooting suspect identified; warm & dry forecast
By Region 8 Newsdesk | September 18, 2018 at 5:39 AM CDT - Updated September 18 at 5:39 AM

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day today on Good Morning Region 8.

Today's forecast: High pressure will keep conditions dry over the next several days.

Temperatures will be several degrees warmer than normal for mid- to late-September.

Daily highs will be in the 90s, with heat index values in the mid- to upper-90s. It should cool off a bit Friday and over the weekend.

Expect highs in the low- to middle-80s over the weekend with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

David Allen Basinger (Source: Independence Co. Sheriff's Office) (Independence Co. Sheriff's Office)

Trending this morning:

Suspect identified in Independence County shooting: A man faces charges following a shooting this past weekend in Sulphur Rock.

Food desert no more: Ever since the Food Giant supermarket closed, Osceola residents have been living in a so-called “food desert.” But that is about to change.

Declassified documents: President Donald Trump on Monday declassified a trove of documents related to the early days of the FBI's Russia investigation, including a portion of a secret surveillance warrant application and former FBI Director James Comey's text messages.

