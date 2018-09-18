Harrisburg police chief looking at ways to keep public, officers safe

HARRISBURG, AR (KAIT) - The Harrisburg police chief is looking at ways to improve public safety and the safety of officers.
In a Facebook post, Chief Cassie Brandon said she has been in talks with the Trumann Police Department to contract with their dispatch services.
Brandon said even though the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office has provided great dispatch services, the city has expanded the scope of their services they are looking for and Trumann has the infrastructure and personnel in place to meet their needs.
In the post, Brandon said the Harrisburg City Council approved a resolution to enter into a contract with Trumann police.
Formal approval by the city of Trumann is pending so no contract has been signed.
If the two cities were to enter into a formal agreement, Brandon said several changes would help improve services for Harrisburg citizens.
One change, Brandon said in the post, would eliminate the need for officers to answer the “phone patch” radio. She said that the Trumann Communications Center would answer those calls .
Brandon said officer now may be too busy to answer that phone, which could delay services. She said it is also an officer safety concern because they would have to take their attention away from the task they are doing to answer the phone.
Another reason for the change, according to Brandon, is that Trumann uses the same reporting software used by Harrisburg police.
Lastly, she said doing away with the “phone patch” would free up those radio for communication with dispatch.
Brandon said Poinsett County Sheriff Kevin Molder has been supportive of her plan and has helped in planning a transition if one does take place.
She also said that Mayor Randy Mills shares the concerns about the safety to the public and officers.
