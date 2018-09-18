Pelicans found shot to death near Batesville

BATESVILLE, AR (KAIT) - Two Independence County brothers have never seen pelicans. But that all changed Monday when they made a gruesome discovery along the banks of the White River.
They found two of the large water birds floating in the river near Batesville, dead from gunshot wounds. One had been shot in the back, the other in the head, according to KARK.
“That’s not a duck hunt. That’s not a quail hunt. That’s not a dove hunt,” said Earl Lewis, who had found the slaughtered birds. “This is just hunt to kill something that moves.”
It is also illegal.
Pelicans, which are typically found on America’s coastlines, are federally protected under the Migratory Bird Act.
Lewis and his brother contacted the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission and reported their findings.
