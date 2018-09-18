Police: Man confesses to sexual interactions with minor

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - A Jonesboro man is in prison for sex with a minor that allegedly went on for about a year.
A mother brought her daughter into the Jonesboro Police Department in August claiming 22-year-old Brian Edward Elliott has sexually assaulted her daughter.
The victim told police that when at a family residence, Elliott fondled her private areas.
After trying to get him to stop, the juvenile stated he became adamant and forced her to perform oral sex.
While being interviewed, the victim told authorities these incidents began a year ago when she was 15.
She said there were multiple occasions where he would force her to have oral sex and rub her private areas.
She said she told him no, but he wouldn’t listen.
Elliott was taken into custody on Tuesday.
During Elliot’s interview with authorities, he confirmed the victim’s claims of oral sex, and also admitted to rubbing her private areas, but said all sexual contact was consensual.
Elliott is being charged with sexual assault in the 4th degree and deviant sexual activity.
His next court date was set for October 26 and his bond was set at $20,000.
