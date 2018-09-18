Railway company donates to children

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -The children of Region 8 are getting the help they need thanks to the generosity of the BNSF Railway Foundation.
The Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas received a grant from the foundation for $2,500.
Those funds will be used for the Backpack Program, which works to meet the needs of hungry children by providing them with nutritious and easy-to-prepare food to take home on weekends and school holidays.
Program recipients are defined as children who are pre-school to 15 years of age, who have been identified as at risk of hunger by teachers and counselors.
CEO of the Food Bank of NEA Christie Jordan said it’s help like this that makes all the difference.
“The Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas is grateful for this grant to support the Backpack Program,” Jordan said. “27% of the people served by the Food Bank and our partner agency network are children under 18 years of age. The Backpack Program is a specific way that we can serve children in need. A teacher even told us the Backpack Program has helped her students be alert and focus on their work.”
The food bank provides the equivalent of 113,000 meals each week to individuals at risk of hunger in twelve counties.
Because the Food Bank of NEA is a member of Feeding America and the Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance they can provide 4 meals for every $1 donated.
